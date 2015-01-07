© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Oscar-Winner, Frances McDormand and Artist, Suzanne Bocanegra Talk About "Body Cast"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 7, 2015 at 3:34 PM CST
img_1508

Talk at Ten welcomes actress Frances McDormand and artist Suzanne Bocanegra to the studio to talk about their collaborative work, "Body Cast."

McDormand has had a career as a professional actor spanning over three decades, and is widely known for her cinematic work with her husband, Joel Cohen and his brother, Ethan. Her role in the 1996 film, "Fargo," won her the Oscar for Best Actress. Recently, she starred in a four-part miniseries for HBO entitled, "Olive Kitteredge."

Bocanegra is an artist based out of New York City known for her performance pieces which often utilize large-scale instillations.  One of Bocanegra's previous pieces, "Reremember," was also performed in Marfa.

The two talk about their new collaboration, "Body Cast," presented by Marfa Contemporary tonight, January 7 at 7 PM at The Crowley Theater.

 

 

Tags
West Texas Talk ActressFrances McDormandMarfa ContemporaryartistSuzanne BocanegraCrowley Theatre
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: