Oscar-Winner, Frances McDormand and Artist, Suzanne Bocanegra Talk About "Body Cast"

Talk at Ten welcomes actress Frances McDormand and artist Suzanne Bocanegra to the studio to talk about their collaborative work, "Body Cast."

McDormand has had a career as a professional actor spanning over three decades, and is widely known for her cinematic work with her husband, Joel Cohen and his brother, Ethan. Her role in the 1996 film, "Fargo," won her the Oscar for Best Actress. Recently, she starred in a four-part miniseries for HBO entitled, "Olive Kitteredge."

Bocanegra is an artist based out of New York City known for her performance pieces which often utilize large-scale instillations. One of Bocanegra's previous pieces, "Reremember," was also performed in Marfa.

The two talk about their new collaboration, "Body Cast," presented by Marfa Contemporary tonight, January 7 at 7 PM at The Crowley Theater.