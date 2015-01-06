Rick Bosetti: Former MLB Outfielder Turned Politician And Author

Talk at Ten hosts northern California native and former MLB outfielder Rick Bosetti live at Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio's new studios on East San Antonio Street in Marfa.

He is the first major league baseball player to live in Canada during the off season, a move that endears him to Canadian sports fans to this day. He is so revered that the Toronto Blue Jays flew Bosetti to that city to witness his former team win the World Seriesin 1993.

Bosetti played six seasons for five different organizations in major league baseball between 1976 and 1982. He was adored by teammates for his now legendary sense of humour which included one memorable practical joke at Fenway Park in Boston.

After his baseball career, he returned to his hometown of Redding, CA and became involved in local business and politics. In 2006, he was elected to the Redding City Council after which Bosetti served for three years asMayor of Redding. He stepped down in September 2014.

He served as Simpson University's head baseball coach and left to run for the California State Assembly. He now is GM for the community-owned summer collegiate baseball team, the Redding Colt 45s.