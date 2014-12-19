Sujiro Seam, Consul General of France

For today's Talk at Ten, we speak with Sujiro Seam, the Consul General of France in Houston.

Seam was appointed Consul General in Houston on 17 June 2013. He was educated at the Paris Graduate School of Management (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris), Paris Institute of Political Studies (Institut d’études politiques de Paris) and the National School of Administration (École Nationale d’administration).

In 1998, Seam joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this interview, he talks about the responsibilities of a French consul, U.S.-France relations and his impressions of West Texas.