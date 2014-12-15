Michael O'Brien on the "Face of Texas"

Today we speak with Photographer Michael O'Brien, author of The Face of Texas, a collection of photo portraits of noteworthy Texans ranging from John Graves and Larry McMurtry, to iconic West Texans like the Largent Family and famed Texas musicians like George Strait and Beyoncé.

Former Life reporter Elizabeth O'Brien offers written vignettes and histories to accompany the photographs of "Texans both native and naturalized."

We spoke with O'Brien about the collection and his times spent with ranchers, artists, celebrities, writers and more.

[gallery ids="21848,21852,21849,21853,21850,21851,21854,21855"]