West Texas Talk

Michael O'Brien on the "Face of Texas"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 15, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
the-face-of-texas-cover
(University of Texas Press)

Today we speak with Photographer Michael O'Brien, author of  The Face of Texas, a collection of photo portraits of noteworthy Texans ranging from John Graves and Larry McMurtry, to iconic West Texans like the Largent Family and famed Texas musicians like George Strait and Beyoncé.

Former Life reporter Elizabeth O'Brien offers written vignettes and histories to accompany the photographs of "Texans both native and naturalized."

We spoke with O'Brien about the collection and his times spent with ranchers, artists, celebrities, writers and more.

[gallery ids="21848,21852,21849,21853,21850,21851,21854,21855"]

 

West Texas Talk Texas CultureMichael O'BrienPop CultureWillie NelsonGeorge StraitElizabeth O'BrienWest Texasphotography
