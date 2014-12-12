Cecilia Ballí on our Changing Borderlands

Cecilia Ballí, a journalist and cultural anthropologist, is the first-ever live interview in the new headquarters for Marfa Public Radio at 106 E. San Antonio. A keen observer of borderland culture, she is here in Marfa, Texas, on a Lannan Foundation residency.

Ballí has published long-form narrative journalism for 15 years, as a writer-at-large for Texas Monthly and a freelance contributor to Harper’s Magazine. She holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology and taught on the UT Anthropology faculty for six years. Her work has been anthologized, and she is working on a book on the border fence. She was awarded a 2015 Jesse H. Jones Dobie Paisano Writing Fellowship.