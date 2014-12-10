Former El Paso Mayor William Tilney

William "Bill" Tilney has been deeply entrenched in border politics and policy for decades. He was El Paso's mayor from 1991-1993, and was appointed to the Texas-Mexico Advisory Board by Governor Ann Richards in 1992.

Before that, Tilney served as American Consul General in Ciudad Juárez from 1981-1985. He was also hired as a liaison to Mexico for El Paso County, to help facilitate the new international border crossing in Tornillo, Texas.

Tilney spoke with Fronteras Desk Correspondent Lorne Matalon.