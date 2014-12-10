© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Former El Paso Mayor William Tilney

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 10, 2014 at 5:06 PM CST
bill-tilney-1-1
Former El Paso Mayor William Tilney (KRTS File Photo)

William "Bill" Tilney has been deeply entrenched in border politics and policy for decades. He was El Paso's mayor from 1991-1993, and was appointed to the Texas-Mexico Advisory Board by Governor Ann Richards in 1992.

Before that, Tilney served as American Consul General in Ciudad Juárez from 1981-1985. He was also hired as a liaison to Mexico for El Paso County, to help facilitate the new international border crossing in Tornillo, Texas.

Tilney spoke with Fronteras Desk Correspondent Lorne Matalon.

West Texas Talk Ciudad JuárezUS-Mexico TradeEl Paso City CouncilTornillo Border CrossingMexicoUS-Mexico BorderBorder IssuesEl PasoDrug WarEconomy
