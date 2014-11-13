Lannan Foundation Writer-in-Residence Pardiss Kebriaei

Pardiss Kebriaei, current writer-in-residence at the Lannan Foundation, is a Senior Staff Attorney at the Center Constitutional Rights, which she joined in 2007. Her work focuses on challenging government abuses post-9/11, including in the areas of "targeted killing" and unjust detentions at Guantanamo and in the federal system.

Kebriaei is lead counsel for CCR in Al-Aulaqi v. Panetta, which seeks accountability for the killing of three American citizens in U.S. drone strikes in Yemen, and was counsel in Al-Aulaqi v. Obama, which challenged the authorization for the targeting of an American citizen placed on government "kill lists."

She represents men currently and formerly detained at Guantanamo in their efforts for release and reintegration, and represented the families of two men who died at the base in their lawsuit for accountability, Al-Zahrani v. Rumsfeld. She also represents Fahad Hashmi, who pled to material support for terrorism after years in pre-trial solitary confinement and Special Administrative Measures, in his efforts to challenge his continuing solitary confinement in a federal "supermax" prison.

Kebriaei joined CCR from the Center for Reproductive Rights, where she focused on international human rights litigation, and is an adjunct lecturer at Brooklyn College. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Northwestern University, where she earned degrees in history and cello performance.

Kebriaei will be giving a reading this Saturday, November 15 at 6 PM, at the Marfa Book Co., in the lumberyard off San Antonio Street.