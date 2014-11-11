© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Fieldwork Artist-in-Residence Luc Mattenberger

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 11, 2014 at 11:29 AM CST

Swiss artist and Fieldwork Marfa artist-in-residence Luc Mattenberger talks with K. Yoland about his past and present work.
Living and working in Geneva and Berlin, Mattenberger works essentially in the field of sculpture and installation, exploring the relationship between man and machine, with a particular interest in the engine as a symbol of power. Mattenberger is co-founder and co-editor of the literary review Coma.

