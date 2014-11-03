Political Junkie Midterm Election Special with Ken Rudin

For Talk At Ten today, we are broadcasting the Political Junkie 2014 Midterm Election Special, featuring a panel of political reporters and analysts. The hourlong special covers the key Senate and gubernatorial races from across the country as the campaign season concludes with Election Day. The special is hosted by longtime public radio political pundit, Ken Rudin, and it features Democratic pollster Anna Greenberg and Republican analyst and former Congressman Vin Weber, among others.

Rudin was our local guest on Monday's Talk At Ten, and he appears in the post-election special for Wednesday's edition of the program, from Texas Standard.