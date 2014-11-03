Lannan Foundation Poet-in-Residence Ann Townsend

Ann Townsend, current Lannan poet-in-residence, is the author of two collections of poetry: The Coronary Garden (2005) and Dime Store Erotics (1998), and is the co-editor of Radiant Lyre: Essays on Lyric Poetry (2008). She is the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, an Individual Artist’s grant from the Ohio Arts Council, and a Discovery Prize from The Nation. Her poems have appeared in many anthologies, including The Pushcart Prize XX, The New Young American Poets, American Poetry: The Next Generation, and The New American Poets: A Bread Loaf Anthology. She is Professor of English and Director of Creative Writing at Denison University.

Townsend will be reading at the Marfa Book Co. at 213 South Dean St. on Saturday, November 8th, at 6 PM.