© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Election Wrap-Up From Texas Standard

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2014 at 11:44 AM CST
texasstandard_400x400
Texas Standard, from KUT

Tune in to hear a special episode of Texas Standard, with host David Brown, as we explore what comes after the 2014 elections. What do election results tell us about Texas' role in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes? On what issues does Texas lead the nation and on what issues does Texas trail? We'll look at which campaign ads made a dent, which didn't, and whether it's possible the biggest losers on election night will prove to be winners in the long term. Guests include experts from around the state and around the nation.

Tags
West Texas Talk Midterm ElectionsTexas StandardDavid BrownKUT
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: