Election Wrap-Up From Texas Standard

Tune in to hear a special episode of Texas Standard, with host David Brown, as we explore what comes after the 2014 elections. What do election results tell us about Texas' role in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes? On what issues does Texas lead the nation and on what issues does Texas trail? We'll look at which campaign ads made a dent, which didn't, and whether it's possible the biggest losers on election night will prove to be winners in the long term. Guests include experts from around the state and around the nation.