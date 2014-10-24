KRTS Astronomy Series: Matthew Shetrone

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. For this episode, host K. Yoland and reporter Ian Lewis spoke with Dr. Matthew Shetrone at the Otto Struve telescope at the McDonald Observatory.

Shetrone is a research scientist and the resident astronomer for the Hobby Eberly Telescope, and is also heavily involved in the APO Galactic Evolution Experiment, or APOGEE, which seeks to study the evolution of our Milky Way galaxy by observing hundreds of thousands of stars in the galaxy.

We asked him about this ambitious project and to explain how this survey of thousands of stars can tell us more about the history of the Milky Way and its future.