Feverbones Plays El Cosmico Tonight, October 22nd

Host Tom Michael interviews Abram Shook, Matthew Sheppard, and Chris Cox of the band Feverbones, who play tonight, October 22nd, at El Cosmico in Marfa at 8 PM.

Feverbones released their first self-titled EP on Punctum Records, and are currently finishing up their first full length album. All three members of the group are seasoned Austin musicians; Shook fronts his own solo project and previously played with The Great Nostalgic, The Low Lows, and Shearwater. Sheppard and Cox have played with Dana Falconberry, The Eastern Sea, Mission Dorado, and others.

You can listen to their EP, dubbed "groove-laden indie-pop with phenomenal vocals" by KUTX, on their Bandcamp website.