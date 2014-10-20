Musician Jim Keaveny Live in Studio

[gallery ids="21346,21345,21347,21348,21349,21350,21307"]

We are joined live in the studio for a performance by Texas country and Americana musician Jim Keaveny, who has just released his fifth studio album, Out of Time. Keaveny is supported in the studio by Anna Oakley on the violin, Benito Plaza on the electric guitar, and Noah Martinez on the double bass. In addition to playing selections off his new album, Keaveny talks with host K. Yoland about his songwriting, touring, and living in Terlingua.

Jim Keaveny will be performing with his group at the Lost Horse Saloon in Marfa, Thursday, October 23rd.