West Texas Talk

Author Joe Holley Discusses His Latest Book

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 20, 2014 at 4:17 PM CDT
Joe Holley

On this episode of Talk at Ten, we speak with author and Texas native  Joe Holley about his new book, The Purse Bearer: A Novel of Love, Lust and Texas Politics - a book about "the almost always politically incorrect world of 1980s campaigning in Texas."


Holley is currently the politics editor and “Native Texan” columnist for the  Houston Chronicle and author of two other books,  My Mother’s Keeper and  Slingin’ Sam: The Life and Times of the Greatest Quarterback Ever to Play the Game.

