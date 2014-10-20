Author Joe Holley Discusses His Latest Book

On this episode of Talk at Ten, we speak with author and Texas native Joe Holley about his new book, The Purse Bearer: A Novel of Love, Lust and Texas Politics - a book about "the almost always politically incorrect world of 1980s campaigning in Texas."



Holley is currently the politics editor and “Native Texan” columnist for the Houston Chronicle and author of two other books, My Mother’s Keeper and Slingin’ Sam: The Life and Times of the Greatest Quarterback Ever to Play the Game.