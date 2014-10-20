Colin McDonald Tracks the "Disappearing Rio Grande"

Reporter Colin McDonald is trekking through Texas, following the Rio Grande River. McDonald won a Scripps Fellowship from the University of Colorado at Boulder to fund this project, titled the "Disappearing Rio Grande."

Kevin Urbanczyk, a Sul Ross professor of Earth and Physical Sciences and Director of the Rio Grande Research Center, and Ken Saunders, aquatic ecologist at Texas Parks and Wildlife, join us to discuss climate change, water quality, and fish population in relation to the Rio Grande.

McDonald began his journey on June 20 at Stony Pass in southern Colorado and will end at Boca Chica Beach on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico some time around mid-January. Canoeing, kayaking, and walking the entire way, his goal is to document the people and places affected by the disappearing river. Marfa-based photographer Jessica Lutz is joining McDonald to record the sights along the way.