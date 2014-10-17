© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Meditative Journeys in Sound with Billy White

Published October 17, 2014
Published October 17, 2014 at 10:58 AM CDT
Billy White

In this episode of Talk at Ten, we are joined in the studio by Billy White, an international touring and recording artist, producer and arranger, film scorer, and multi- instrumentalist.

In addition, White has over 20 years of experience studying and practicing meditation, yoga, and sound healing. He is now working on a series of recordings that utilize various instruments, voice and sound design to increase relaxation and expand awareness.

Billy White will be performing a meditative journey in sound, called The Heart is Awake, at the Well in Marfa, tonight, Friday, October 17th at 7 PM and tomorrow, Saturday, October 18th, at 7 PM.

 

