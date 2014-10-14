KLRU Producer Allison Sandza and documentary filmmaker, Chris Hillen, join host K. Yoland to discuss the Texas PBS special, Texas Perspective: Water. The program was produced by seven Texas PBS stations, in collaboration with the Texas Tribune, Newspaper Tree and public radio stations, and explores how communities are approaching water shortages in the state.

Hillen produced the segment on Terlingua's Community Garden and their rainwater harvesting system. The program will air on Texas PBS stations beginning October 16th. For more information here.