© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Allison Sandza &amp; Chris Hillen on Texas Water Shortages

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 14, 2014 at 12:20 PM CDT
tx-perspective_water

KLRU Producer Allison Sandza and documentary filmmaker, Chris Hillen, join host K. Yoland to discuss the Texas PBS special, Texas Perspective: Water. The program was produced by seven Texas PBS stations, in collaboration with the Texas Tribune, Newspaper Tree and public radio stations, and explores how communities are approaching water shortages in the state.

Hillen produced the segment on Terlingua's Community Garden and their rainwater harvesting system. The program will air on Texas PBS stations beginning October 16th. For more information here.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: