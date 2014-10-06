Rob Mazurek to Perform at Marfa Book Comapny

Rob Mazurek is a Chicago-based composer, improviser, and multimedia artist. He sat down to talk about his new project and upcoming performance.

According to his website, "Mazurek will use cornet, modular synthesizer and sampler to build 10 layers of sound. Each layer in the composition mirrors ideas explored while creating a series of 10 paintings in 10 layers."

He will be performing a new work, Projections 1-10, inspired by his recent stay in town, at The Marfa Book Company on Thursday, October 9. Doors open at 6 PM and the show begins at 6:30.