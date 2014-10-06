© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Rob Mazurek to Perform at Marfa Book Comapny

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 6, 2014 at 1:30 PM CDT
11281936093_44c7f69b33_h
Rob Mazurek (Cássio Abreu via Flickr)

Rob Mazurek is a Chicago-based composer, improviser, and multimedia artist. He sat down to talk about his new project and upcoming performance.

According to his website, "Mazurek will use cornet, modular synthesizer and sampler to build 10 layers of sound. Each layer in the composition mirrors ideas explored while creating a series of 10 paintings in 10 layers."

He will be performing a new work, Projections 1-10, inspired by his recent stay in town, at The Marfa Book Company on Thursday, October 9. Doors open at 6 PM and the show begins at 6:30.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Marfa Book CompanyRob Mazurekmultimedia art
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: