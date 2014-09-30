Beverly Escuder and Carol Wallace of Big Bend Chamber Music

Soprano Beverly Escuder and pianist Carol Wallace will headline an evening of song in the second concert of the Big Bend Chamber Music fall season at 6 pm on Friday, Oct. 3 at St. James Episcopal Church in Alpine.

Escuder and Wallace join host K. Yoland in the KRTS studios to discuss the concert's program—including songs by 20th century American composer Ricky Ian Gordon, 19th century Venezuelan-French composer Reynaldo Hahn, and 20th century American composer Ned Rorem—and more.

Escuder recently moved to Alpine from Chicago, where she performed in the opera and in concert settings. Wallace has played solo recitals, with orchestras and chamber music with musicians from the United States, South America and Europe.

Big Bend Chamber Music was founded in the spring of 2014 as a way to bring together musicians in the Big Bend area, encourage them to form musical ensembles for both the pleasure of playing and for public performance.

All concerts at St. James are free and open to the public and include a reception with the artists following the performance. St. James is located at N. 6th St. and Avenue A in Alpine.