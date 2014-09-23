Journalist Alex Chadwick

Today's guest, Alex Chadwick, was instrumental in the development of NPR's Morning Edition, and has worked for CBS and ABC as well as NPR. During his career, Chadwick has received recognition for his work, including two Lowell Thomas Awards and a Sigma Delta Chi Award. With producer Ray Farkas, Chadwick spearheaded Interviews 50 Cents, a video series for Slate V featuring interviews with ordinary people from around the country.

Currently, Chadwick hosts BirdNote, a radio show featuring stories about birds and the environment. Leading up to National Land Public Lands Day on September 27th, the latest BirdNote series explore natural phenomena in Big Bend National Park.