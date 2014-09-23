© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Journalist Alex Chadwick

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 23, 2014 at 8:57 AM CDT
4305128069_fa31ab00bb_z
Alex Chadwick hosting Interviews 50 Cents

Today's guest, Alex Chadwick, was instrumental in the development of NPR's Morning Edition, and has worked for CBS and ABC as well as NPR. During his career, Chadwick has received recognition for his work, including two Lowell Thomas Awards and a Sigma Delta Chi Award. With producer Ray Farkas, Chadwick spearheaded Interviews 50 Cents, a video series for Slate V featuring interviews with ordinary people from around the country.

Currently, Chadwick hosts BirdNote, a radio show featuring stories about birds and the environment. Leading up to National Land Public Lands Day on September 27th, the latest BirdNote series explore natural phenomena in Big Bend National Park.

Tags
West Texas Talk Alex ChadwickInterviews 50 CentsMorning EditionBirdNoteNational Public Lands DayBig Bend National ParkNPR
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: