Tift Merritt at the Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love

Talk at Ten brings you Tift Merritt, a Texas-born singer-songwriter who lives in North Carolina and New York City. Merritt's album Tambourine was nominated for Best Country Album in 2004, and her musical stylings have been compared to those of Emmylou Harris and Joni Mitchell.

Merritt has hosted an artist-to-artist podcast for KRTS, The Spark with Tift Merritt. On the show, she's interviewed performers such as Patty Griffin, Rosanne Cash, and Nick Hornby. On Thursday night, Merritt will perform at the Trans-Pecos Music Festival at El Cosmico in Marfa, playing alongside the Heartless Bastards, Bill Callahan, Gaby Moreno, and Mother Falcon.