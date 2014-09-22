© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Tift Merritt at the Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 22, 2014 at 11:30 AM CDT
3282251425_7d515b2c9d_z
Tift Merritt at Birmingham Town Hall on July 2nd, 2009

Talk at Ten brings you Tift Merritt, a Texas-born singer-songwriter who lives in North Carolina and New York City. Merritt's album Tambourine was nominated for Best Country Album in 2004, and her musical stylings have been compared to those of Emmylou Harris and Joni Mitchell.

Merritt has hosted an artist-to-artist podcast for KRTS, The Spark with Tift Merritt. On the show, she's interviewed performers such as Patty Griffin, Rosanne Cash, and Nick Hornby. On Thursday night, Merritt will perform at the Trans-Pecos Music Festival at El Cosmico in Marfa, playing alongside the Heartless Bastards, Bill Callahan, Gaby Moreno, and Mother Falcon.

screen-shot-2014-09-25-at-5-59-12-pm
From Tift Merritt's instagram.

Latest Episodes: