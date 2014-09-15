© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lannan Foundation Poet-in-Residence Ishion Hutchinson Talks His Process, Reads Poetry

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 15, 2014 at 4:09 PM CDT
Image from www.ishionhutchinson.com

Host Cory W. Lovell interviews former Lannan Foundation poet-in-residence Ishion Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was born in Port Antonio, Jamaica.  His first poetry collection, Far District: Poems (2010), won the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award. Other honors include a 2013 Whiting Writers’ Award and the Academy of American Poets’ Larry Levis Prize. His work has appeared in Ploughshares, Granta, The Huffington Post, Poetry Review, Caribbean Review of Books, Poetry International, and The Los Angeles Review, among other journals and anthologies. He is an Assistant Professor of English at Cornell University.

