Host K. Yoland speaks with secretary Elaine Harmon and president Cyndee Barnes of Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library about the 7th Annual Midsummer Night's Dream Garden Party on September 21st at 4 PM.

Taking place in the garden of the Hotel Limpia in Fort Davis, Elizabethian enthusiasts will perform excerpts from Hamlet, Hamlette, and more.

This free event will have refreshments, live Elizabethian music, and a drawing for a Kindle HDX tablet.