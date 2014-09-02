Rebroadcast: Science Studio with Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz

Keith & Russ of Science Studio talk with Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, Associate Professor of Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of California at Santa Cruz. Enrico is a self-proclaimed "stellar mortician" who studies the deaths of stars. He talks about what becomes of stars like our sun (and larger ones) when they finally collapse and lose their battle with gravity. Enrico also talks about how the heavy elements came to be created as the universe expanded. He also share the fascinating fact that humans, on average, have more gold in our bodies than the universe and the sun!



(This show was originally broadcast on April 14.)