© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Paul Chaplo on Aerial Photography over the Big Bend

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 2, 2014 at 10:29 AM CDT
fine-art-aerial-photography-of-big-bend-country-in-texas
Rio Grande, Silver Shining River (Paul Chaplo)

Author and Photographer Paul Chaplo joins us this morning to talk about his aerial photography work and his new book "Marfa Flights: Aerial Views of Big Bend Country."

The book features detailed images of the geography and landscape of the Big Bend. Chaplo took the images during flights launched from the Marfa Municipal Airport with local pilot Roger Amis at the yoke.

An exhibition of Chaplo's work takes place at theMuseum of the Big Bend at Sul Ross State University in Alpine on September 19, from 6 - 8 pm.

Tags
West Texas Talk marfa lightsaerial photographyPaul Chaplobig bend
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: