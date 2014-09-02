Paul Chaplo on Aerial Photography over the Big Bend

Author and Photographer Paul Chaplo joins us this morning to talk about his aerial photography work and his new book "Marfa Flights: Aerial Views of Big Bend Country."

The book features detailed images of the geography and landscape of the Big Bend. Chaplo took the images during flights launched from the Marfa Municipal Airport with local pilot Roger Amis at the yoke.

An exhibition of Chaplo's work takes place at theMuseum of the Big Bend at Sul Ross State University in Alpine on September 19, from 6 - 8 pm.