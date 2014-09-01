Wendy Davis, Candidate for Governor, Discusses Border Issues and KRTS Youth Media

Over the Labor Day weekend, Texas Senator Wendy Davis, visited the KRTS Studios during her campaign for Governor. She is the Democratic candidate, facing Republican nominee Gregg Abbott in the general election this Fall.

KRTS News asked Senator Davis about her position on borderland issues, including her opinion of Governor Rick Perry's decision to place National Guard troops in South Texas to handle the immigration surge this summer. We asked what was her definition of a "secure border," what the U.S. President should do about immigration issues, and how she would handle the borderlands if she were governor.

Senator Davis commented on Friday's ruling by a U.S. District Judge against new requirements for Texas facilities providing abortions. Davis famously filibustered against House Bill 2 in the summer of 2013, but the bill later passed. Some of the bill's provisions already have been enacted, while these latest requirements - which were to go into effect in September - were struck down as unconstitutional. Her opponent, Abbott, the current Attorney General, indicated he would appeal that judge's ruling.

Host Tom Michael concluded with several questions about education, the key plank in her campaign for governor, which was the focus of their previous KRTS interview. The discussion wrapped up with a question from 11th-grader Eva Guevara, from KRTS Youth Media. Guevara represents Marfa Public Radio in the Student Reporting Labs of PBS NewsHour.