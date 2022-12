On Talk At Ten today, we speak with two Norwegian reporters, Birgit Solhaug and Hanna Stoltenberg, who visited and wrote about Marfa earlier this summer in the magazine Aftenposten K.

They spoke with KRTS about their impressions of the town, the culture of Norway, and even tried mimicking a Texas accent. Stoltenberg had previously interviewed the Norwegian artists Elmgreen & Dragset, who created Prada Marfa for Ballroom Marfa.