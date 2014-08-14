Science Studio: Carlos Murillo

In cooperation with our friends at KTEP in El Paso, in today's Talk at Ten Keith Pannell talks with Carlos Murillo, Associate Program Manager and Program Director, Division of Chemistry, National Science Foundation (NSF). Murillo is a native of Costa Rica and he talks about the journey from his home country to the US...and back. He also talks about how the NSF evaluates scientific research for funding approval.

(This segment of Science Studio originally aired on September 8, 2013 on KTEP.)