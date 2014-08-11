This Guy is Walking Halfway Across The World; He Stopped in Marfa TX

On our morning interview show, Talk At Ten, we visit with Mats Andren. The Swede is going around the world…by foot. Well, almost. He says he's walking "halfway" across the globe. He began in Sweden and will conclude in Australia.

Andren is developing a "minimal life," and his only possession are in the cart he pushes while he walks. His three-year journey by foot takes him through West Texas. He stopped in the KRTS studios on the invitation of Josh Edwards, who recently walked across Texas and who also joined us for the interview.

[gallery ids="20121,20120,20122"]