Fieldwork Marfa Artist in Residence: Marta Riniker Radich

Swiss artist Marta Riniker Radich joins our host K. Yoland to discuss her artistic practice, conceptual themes and her research in West Texas for future work. She will be presenting her previous projects, as well as a film screening, on Tuesday the 19th of July at 7 pm at Fieldwork Marfa, 212 E San Antonio Street, where she is completing an artist in residence.

[gallery ids="20085,20084,20086,20087,20082,20081"]

Currently working and living in Geneva, Marta's drawings, installations, photography and text have been exhibited internationally and she was part of the artist run space Hard Hat in Geneva until 2014. Recent exhibitions include solo shows at Galerie Francesca Pia, Zürich, and at Kunsthaus Langenthal, as well as group exhibitions at Kunsthaus Glarus and Centre d’art contemporain, Geneva.

Marta is represented by Francesca Pia Gallery in Zürich. Examples of the artist's work can be viewed on our provided slide show and the mentioned book project with Studio Rubic can be seen here: The Gleaming Eye.