Chinati Placed on World Monuments Fund's 2014 Watchlist

On Saturday August 2, the Chinati Foundation will hold a special sunrise viewing of Donald Judd's "100 untitled works in mill aluminum" to celebrate being placed on the World Monuments Fund's 2014 watch list. This is followed by a panel discussion at 3pm at the Crowley Theater.

The Fund's mission is to preserve the world's architectural heritage of significant monuments, buildings, and sites. Currently celebrating their 50th anniversary of advocacy and preservation, they have completed 603 projects in 120 countries. Alongside Chinati Foundation, 2014 Watch sites include the church ofYemrehanna Kristos in Ethiopia, the historic cityscapes of Sawara and Kesennuma in Japan and various heritage sites in Syria.

We speak today to Chinati's Executive Director Jenny Moore and the World Monuments Fund's U.S Program Director, Frank Sanchis, about the importance of the Fund and why Chinati Foundation was chosen.