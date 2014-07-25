Lannan Foundation poet Roger Reeves is our guest today, hosted by Cory Lovell. Reeves’s poems have appeared in journals such as Poetry, Ploughshares, American Poetry Review, Boston Review, and Tin House, among others. His poem “Kletic of Walt Whitman” was selected for the Best New Poets 2009 anthology. He was awarded a 2013 NEA Fellowship, a Ruth Lilly Fellowship by the Poetry Foundation in 2008, two Bread Loaf Scholarships, an Alberta H. Walker Scholarship from the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center, and two Cave Canem Fellowships. He earned his Ph.D from the University of Texas-Austin and is currently an assistant professor of poetry at the University of Illinois, Chicago. His first book is King Me (Copper Canyon Press, 2013).