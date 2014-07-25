© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Lannan Foundation Poet Roger Reeves

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 25, 2014 at 3:46 PM CDT
roger-reeves
Roger Reeves (Image Courtesy of Poetry Foundation)

Lannan Foundation poet Roger Reeves is our guest today, hosted by Cory Lovell. Reeves’s poems have appeared in journals such as PoetryPloughsharesAmerican Poetry ReviewBoston Review, and Tin House, among others. His poem “Kletic of Walt Whitman” was selected for the Best New Poets 2009 anthology. He was awarded a 2013 NEA Fellowship, a Ruth Lilly Fellowship by the Poetry Foundation in 2008, two Bread Loaf Scholarships, an Alberta H. Walker Scholarship from the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center, and two Cave Canem Fellowships. He earned his Ph.D from the University of Texas-Austin and is currently an assistant professor of poetry at the University of Illinois, Chicago. His first book is King Me (Copper Canyon Press, 2013).

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: