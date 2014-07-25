Artist Amanda Beech

[gallery ids="19944,19945,19946"]

Host K. Yoland speaks with the current Fieldwork Marfa artist in residence Dr Amanda Beech. The Artist and writer is based in Los Angeles and is the co-director of thePolitical Currency of Art Research Group and the Dean of Critical Studies at CalArts. She will be screening video work on July 31st at Fieldwork Marfa, 7 - 9:30pm, 212 E San Antonio Street. The screening is followed by a Q& A with Matthew Poole, a curator and writer, currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Beech has exhibited internationally and regularly speaks and publishes writing on contemporary art and the politics of the image. Recent solo shows include those at Lanchester Gallery Projects, UK, and HaGamle Prestagard, Norway, Spike Island, Bristol, Harlow, UK and DNA Gallery, Berlin, as well as a group exhibition at Tate Britain.

Poole has curated exhibitions of contemporary art in venues around the world, as well as conferences and symposia dedicated to exploring the political agency of contemporary art. Between 2002 and 2012 he was Programme Director of The Centre for Curatorial Studies within The School of Philosophy & Art History at The University of Essex in the UK. He is currently working on a book called "Anti-Humanist Curating”, and an edited volume titled “The Politics of Parametricism” (forthcoming, Bloomsbury Press, London 2015). He continues his curatorial practice via the online gallerywww.kynastonmcshine.org.uk