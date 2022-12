English animator and illustrator Greg McLeod speaks with host K. Yoland about his short film, 365, that premiered at Marfa Film Festival at the beginning of July.

365 consists of one second of animation every day for the 365 days of the year 2013. No storyline, script or storyboard. The ideas come from things read, seen or experienced on the day, with a little artistic license for good measure.

To look at the Brother McLeod website please click here.