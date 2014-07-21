Photography Exhibition at The Lumberyard, Marfa

Emerging curator Francesca Altamura, artist Hannah Texie Bailey and community supporter Elaine Harmon, discuss their upcoming exhibition. Seeing and Hearing Memories is a photography/multimedia exhibition that explores an emerging genre, vernacular photography. Photographs, candids and posed alike, taken by amateurs, make their way on to the exhibition's walls reminding us of the past and ourselves. The show also has a community evolvement aspect in which Marfa residents, both long time and new arrivals, share their own pictures for the show. Seeing and Hearing Memories opens at The Lumberyard, Sunday, July 27, on Dean Street in Marfa. An artist reception will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.