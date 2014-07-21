© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Photography Exhibition at The Lumberyard, Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 21, 2014 at 10:49 AM CDT
Hannah Texie Bailey, Elaine Harmon, Roseland Klein, and Francesca Altamura

Emerging curator Francesca Altamura, artist Hannah Texie Bailey and community supporter Elaine Harmon, discuss their upcoming exhibition.  Seeing and Hearing Memories is a photography/multimedia exhibition that explores an emerging genre, vernacular photography.  Photographs, candids and posed alike, taken by amateurs, make their way on to the exhibition's walls reminding us of the past and ourselves.  The show also has a community evolvement aspect in which Marfa residents, both long time and new arrivals, share their own pictures for the show. Seeing and Hearing Memories opens at  The Lumberyard, Sunday, July 27, on Dean Street in Marfa.  An artist reception will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

