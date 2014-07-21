© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Death Row and "The Last Forty Miles"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 21, 2014 at 10:48 AM CDT
40-miles

Talk at Ten host K. Yoland  is joined in the studio by Austin-based British journalist Alex Hannaford, producer and cinematographer Meg Mulloy and animators  Jeff Roth and Lucas Dimick to talk to about their animation "The Last Forty Miles," a fictional, animated film based loosely on Hannaford's interviews with Texas death row inmates. The animation screened at Marfa Film Festivalalong side experimental documentary Natural Life.

The Last 40 Miles follows an inmate on his final journey from Texas’s death row in Livingston, to the execution chamber in Huntsville. During the ride, his memories, the scenery flashing by and the unexpected compassion of the guard escorting him keep him company.

The animated and rotoscoped short film was conceived by journalist British-born journalist Alex Hannaford, who then teamed up with animators Jeff Roth and Lucas Dimick and producer/cinematographer Meg Mulloy. The group began working together early in 2012, forming Onalaska Films to produce the project.

The film features Austin actors Victor Steele, Gary Warner Kent and Al Dinneen, original score by British songwriter Ben Onono and guitar compositions by Julian Mandrake.

For more information on the film please visit the animation's website : http://www.onalaskafilms.com/

 

 

West Texas Talk Marfa Film Festivaldeath rowjournalismfictionDocumentaryAnimationFilm festival
Latest Episodes: