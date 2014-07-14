© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Documentary - Honor the Treaties - Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

Published July 14, 2014 at 10:17 AM CDT
Filmmaker Eric Becker (Sara Melancon/KRTS)

Talk at Ten meets with documentary filmmaker Eric Becker to talk about his short documentary on Honor the Treaties shown at Marfa Film Festival this year. Honor the Treaties follows photographer Aaron Huey’s personal journey from photojournalist to advocate through his exploration of the social injustice and forgotten history of Native Americans on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Eric Becker is an award winning Seattle-based director whose short and feature-length documentaries, focus on human rights, peace, and the environment.
*All clips used in the interview are copyright Eric Becker.

Latest Episodes: