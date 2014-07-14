© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Opera comes to Marfa TX: Alex Waterman, Director of Vidas Perfectas, with Fairfax Dorn of Ballroom Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 14, 2014 at 10:25 AM CDT

Back from El Paso and Juarez, where the opera opened last weekend, Alex Waterman and Fairfax Dorn joins K. Yoland in the studio for a Talk at Ten.  The opera takes place in multiple locations across Marfa on Friday, July 18. Performances in Marfa are free. For more information, please call 432-729-3600.

Note: Each episode is 30 minutes with a 15-minute set change.

West Texas Talk Vidas PerfectasPerfect LifeAlex WatermanoperaBallroom Marfa
