Opera comes to Marfa TX: Alex Waterman, Director of Vidas Perfectas, with Fairfax Dorn of Ballroom Marfa

[gallery ids="19809,19811,19810"]

Back from El Paso and Juarez, where the opera opened last weekend, Alex Waterman and Fairfax Dorn joins K. Yoland in the studio for a Talk at Ten. The opera takes place in multiple locations across Marfa on Friday, July 18. Performances in Marfa are free. For more information, please call 432-729-3600.

Note: Each episode is 30 minutes with a 15-minute set change.