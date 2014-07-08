Preview of World Cup Semifinals From 12-Year-Old Soccer Nut

Monday we speak with Luca Haines. The former Marfa resident has been providing KRTS with sports commentary since he was 8 years old.

We've been hearing some good culture reporting from NPR from Brazil, but not so much detail in the daily sports coverage. Well, this 12-year-old soccer nut goes deep into the game to preview the semifinal matches in the World Cup of soccer. On Tuesday, Brazil faces Germany. On Wednesday, it's the Netherlands against Argentina. Michael Camacho joins the conversation, with Tom Michael.