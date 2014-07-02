Boyhood's Sandra Adair and Mike Saenz on the technical challenges of editing a twelve year film shoot

Opening the Marfa Film Festival tonight, Richard Linklater's newest film, Boyhood, encompasses media shot over a 12 year period. The film has been called a masterpiece but this interview with acclaimed editor Sandra Adair and her assistant, Mike Saenz, reveals the often bumpy technological road behind matching camera codecs and edit formats. Interview was recorded during this past SXSW film, interactive and music festival where Boyhood was premiered in Texas. Boyhood opens in theaters nationwide on July 18th.