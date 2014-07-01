Michel Gondry Talks New Film

Michel Gondry, director of The Science of Sleep, The Green Hornet, and most notably, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind spoke with host K. Yoland about his newest film, Mood Indigo. It will be screening at Marfa Film Festival on Friday, July 4th at 5 PM.

Mood Indigo is about a wealthy, inventive bachelor's quest to find a cure for his lover when a flower begins to grow in her lungs. Gondry talks about the imaginative production techniques and whimsical humor, as well as his particular take on the film which was adapted from the French novel L'ecume des jours.

** Given that it was an international call we will have a transcribed version up here shortly. **

[gallery ids="19413,19412,19411,19410,19409,19408,19418,19407,19417,19419"]

For more information visit the Marfa Film Festival's Website.