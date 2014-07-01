Fort Davis' 4th of July Celebration

KRTS host K. Yoland speaks with Robert Alvarez, Executive Director of the Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce.

This weekend Jeff Davis County will be celebrating it's "Coolest" 4th of July Celebration. It will be a weekend full of events for the family such as a fireworks display, street dance, vendors booths around the historic courthouse, a parade down main street and much more.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 4th: 5K Fun Run! and dance under the stars with Jody Nix.

Saturday, July 5th: Parade, Food Pantry annual baking contest, Gunfight, Battle of the Bands, fireworks!

Sunday, July 6th: Battle of the Bands Finals!