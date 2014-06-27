Kalweit and the Spokes, MULCH in America Tour

Kalweit and the Spokes join us in the studio today for Talk at Ten. The Millan based band visits Marfa as part of their Mulch in America Tour. With Georgeanne Kalweit on vocals, Giovanni Calella on guitar, Mauro Sansone on drums and Nicola Masciullo on guitar and bass clarinet, Kalweit and the Spokes have been compared to PJ Harvey, Patti Smith, Calexico and Gun Club. Come to Padre's tonight (Friday June 27th) to hear them live. The free show is at 10 p.m. (after opening band FEA) and is a production of Marfa Live Arts.