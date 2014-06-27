© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Kalweit and the Spokes, MULCH in America Tour

Published June 27, 2014 at 12:20 PM CDT
unnamed-4
Giovanni Calella, Georgeanne Kalweit, Mauro Sansone and Nicola Masciullo

Kalweit and the Spokes join us in the studio today for Talk at Ten.  The Millan based band visits Marfa as part of their Mulch in America Tour.  With  Georgeanne Kalweit on vocals, Giovanni Calella on guitar, Mauro Sansone on drums and  Nicola Masciullo on guitar and bass clarinet, Kalweit and the Spokes have been compared to PJ Harvey, Patti Smith, Calexico and Gun Club.  Come to Padre's tonight (Friday June 27th) to hear them live.  The free show is at 10 p.m. (after opening band FEA) and is a production of Marfa Live Arts.

