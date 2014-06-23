© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Summer Solstice Celebrated With Sunset Concert

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 23, 2014 at 11:45 AM CDT
img_3407

Robert Gungor, Simone Rubi, and Jeremy Harris joined Kate Yoland in the studio to discuss their individual careers and their celebration of the Summer Solstice.

Gungor, who goes by Wilderman, and Harris, creator of Quest Coast Quarterly, carried on Harris' tradition of solstice and equinox concerts with a candlelit show at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Marfa.

Rubi provided backing vocals at the show, but has plenty of leading lady material. Rubi is in Marfa working on her solo album.

Listen to the podcast to hear more about each of their projects and samples of their work.

Latest Episodes: