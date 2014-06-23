Jeremy Ambers, Director of "Impossible Light"

The young filmmaker Jeremy Ambers speaks with K. Yoland to discuss his first film Impossible Light. The film documents Leo Villareal's light sculpture, which literarily and symbolically illuminates the often overshadowed Bay Bridge connecting San Francisco to Oakland. Mr. Ambers' film documents all aspects of the piece ranging from the installation process, its interaction with the environment, and even its critical reception. This is KRTS's first interview to kick of our coverage of the 2014 Marfa Film Festival. Appropriately, the documentary is the second film on the schedule . Impossible Light screens Wednesday July 2nd at 6:00 PM. Here is more screening information for the Marfa Film Festival