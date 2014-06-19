The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble comes to shake up Marfa ISD's summer

Dr. Kahil El’Zabar, Ernest Khabeer Dawkins, and Corey Wilkes, of the band the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, have been in Marfa teaching local students not only how to make their own instruments but also how to play them as part of Marfa ISD's Summer Shakeup program. The band has a strong background in musical improvisation and have been teaching the students how to play in three days.

The students will be joined by The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble in concert tonight at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. This event is organized by Ballroom Marfa.