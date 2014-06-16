Sixth grader Colee Charlesworth of Marathon Competes in National Rodeo Competition

12-year-old Colee Charlesworth of Marathon, TX has earned a position on on the Texas National Junior High Rodeo Team and is heading to Des Moines, IA in late June to compete in the sport of Pole Bending.

Pole Bending is a timed event in which a rider weaves their horse in and out of six poles with the goal of having the shortest time.

The 10th Annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) will be held June 22-28, and it will be Colee's first time competing in the world's largest junior high rodeo.

The girl who's been riding horses before she could walk talks about her love of competition and her excitement for the upcoming challenge.