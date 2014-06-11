Richard Petree, the Property Appraisal Consultant for Presidio County

Last month property owners in Presidio County received preliminary notices of re-appraised values on their property. This was part of a sweeping reassessment ordered by the county’s Appraisal District to correct years of imbalance. For example, one home that was appraised at $90,000 had a sale value of $900,000.

Homeowners were surprised to find values for 2014 so much higher than last year. The biggest jumps were in the city of Marfa, known regionally for its hot housing market.

On Tuesday night (June 10) at Marfa City Hall, consultant Richard Petree addressed the Council on behalf of the Presidio County Appraisal District. Many were in attendance: “I think people are shocked by the amount of the increase.”