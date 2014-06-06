Marfa International School Art and Media Show

The Marfa International School in conjunction with the Dixon Water Foundation will screen their first annal MIS Art & Media Show tonight at the Crowley Theater.

The students have been working individually and in teams to create visual art, musical compositions, and short films which were shot on location at Mimms Ranch and Sul Ross State University.

Mimms Ranch inspired artwork will be on display as part of the reception at the Crowley which begins at 6:30 whith the soundscaped (from 3rd to 5th grade students) followed by films (from students of all grade levels) starting at 7pm.

